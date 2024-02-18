Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) and Southern (NYSE:SO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) and Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Caribbean Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Southern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caribbean Utilities and Southern’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribbean Utilities N/A N/A N/A $0.70 16.57 Southern $25.25 billion 2.87 $3.54 billion $3.63 18.31

Analyst Ratings

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Caribbean Utilities. Caribbean Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Caribbean Utilities and Southern, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribbean Utilities 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern 1 5 5 1 2.50

Southern has a consensus target price of $73.46, indicating a potential upside of 10.50%. Given Southern’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern is more favorable than Caribbean Utilities.

Dividends

Caribbean Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Southern pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Caribbean Utilities pays out 94.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Southern pays out 77.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Southern has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Caribbean Utilities and Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribbean Utilities N/A N/A N/A Southern 15.79% 11.43% 2.91%

Summary

Southern beats Caribbean Utilities on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. generates and distributes electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 375 circuit miles of overhead and 111 circuit miles of underground high-voltage transmission and distribution powerlines, and 15 circuit miles of high-voltage submarine transmission cables. The company also provides telecommunication services. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Fortis Energy (Bermuda) Ltd.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations. In addition, it owns and operates nuclear, coal, hydro, cogeneration, solar, wind, battery storage, and fuel cell facilities. Further, the constructs, operates, and maintains approximately 77,900 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 8.9 million electric and gas utility customers. Further, it develops distributed energy and resilience solutions; deploys microgrids for commercial, industrial, governmental, and utility customers; and offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

