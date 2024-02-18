Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Nano-X Imaging Price Performance
NASDAQ NNOX opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.81.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 989.26% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging
About Nano-X Imaging
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
Recommended Stories
