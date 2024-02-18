Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

NASDAQ NNOX opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 989.26% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

About Nano-X Imaging

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 58,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the period. 21.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.