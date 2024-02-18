Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CM. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$62.93.

TSE:CM opened at C$61.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$47.44 and a 1-year high of C$64.43. The firm has a market cap of C$57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.6411379 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

