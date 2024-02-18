Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,624 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $23,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,926,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,363,000 after purchasing an additional 230,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after buying an additional 495,127 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,074,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after buying an additional 252,515 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,287,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,310,000 after acquiring an additional 41,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $305,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CM opened at $45.88 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6623 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

