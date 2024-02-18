Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Price Target to GBX 375

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 425 ($5.37) to GBX 375 ($4.74) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

James Fisher and Sons Stock Performance

Shares of LON FSJ opened at GBX 268.50 ($3.39) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 315.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 321. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.59 million, a PE ratio of 6,712.50 and a beta of 0.62. James Fisher and Sons has a 52 week low of GBX 246.50 ($3.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 427.50 ($5.40).

Get James Fisher and Sons alerts:

James Fisher and Sons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

James Fisher and Sons plc provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.