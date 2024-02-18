Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Price Target to GBX 375

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 425 ($5.37) to GBX 375 ($4.74) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
James Fisher and Sons Stock Performance
Shares of LON FSJ opened at GBX 268.50 ($3.39) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 315.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 321. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.59 million, a PE ratio of 6,712.50 and a beta of 0.62. James Fisher and Sons has a 52 week low of GBX 246.50 ($3.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 427.50 ($5.40).
James Fisher and Sons Company Profile
