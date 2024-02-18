Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$34.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of CAE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$36.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.36.

Get CAE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CAE

CAE Trading Down 1.5 %

CAE Company Profile

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$25.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.90. CAE has a twelve month low of C$24.75 and a twelve month high of C$33.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38.

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.