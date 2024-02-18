Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$137.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BMO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$132.28.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$127.03 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$102.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$135.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$127.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$117.83.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 12.1500975 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.15%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

