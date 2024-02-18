Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stake Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,241 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.13% of Cameco worth $23,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $539,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 89,660 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,585,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 49,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cameco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 625,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

