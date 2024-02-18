Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Takes $6.25 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 98,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,000. ONEOK accounts for about 3.4% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its position in ONEOK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95,725 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,659,000 after buying an additional 618,166 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,998,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,006,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.99. 3,233,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average is $67.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

