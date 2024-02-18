Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,000. Mastercard accounts for 3.7% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 160,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1,368.9% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 25,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $468.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,843. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $435.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.28. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $474.17. The stock has a market cap of $439.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

