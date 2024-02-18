Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,305,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 3.4% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.13.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.85. 2,388,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.32 and its 200-day moving average is $212.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

