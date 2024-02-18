Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Invests $5 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,205 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,000. Target accounts for 2.7% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 269,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 325,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,968,000 after acquiring an additional 159,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $383,586,000 after acquiring an additional 127,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

Target stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.61. 4,319,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.86. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $173.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.