Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Invests $5.59 Million in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 166,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,000. Williams Companies makes up approximately 3.0% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 189.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 55.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,677 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,895,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,773,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,113. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

