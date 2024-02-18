Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 85,652 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 85,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,000. Cardinal Health accounts for 4.1% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.45. 2,341,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.58. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

