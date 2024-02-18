Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 749 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI opened at $141.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $157.93. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

