Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 3,325 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Getty Realty by 36.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 41,905 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 3.73. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $36.45.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.52%.

GTY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Getty Realty

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.