Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $201,000 in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

EPRT opened at $24.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $438,688.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,244.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $438,688.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,303 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,244.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,477. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

