Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $293,000 Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 451.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WNC. StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reduced their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WNC opened at $26.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 6.65%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

