Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Short Interest Up 6.7% in January

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,060,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Approximately 19.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CPE opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,731 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 156,442 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,740,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $218,395,000 after acquiring an additional 67,625 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

