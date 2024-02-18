Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $350.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $260.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $311.33.

CDNS opened at $290.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.97. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $189.30 and a twelve month high of $315.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,924,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

