Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.87.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $183.79 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $76.69 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.87 and a 200-day moving average of $144.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

