BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.71

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.84. BTCS shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 243,486 shares traded.

BTCS Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTCS

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BTCS by 98.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 173,802 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BTCS during the first quarter worth $242,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in BTCS during the first quarter worth $59,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTCS in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BTCS by 39,627.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

