BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $97.65

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$97.65 and traded as low as C$89.50. BRP shares last traded at C$89.79, with a volume of 64,891 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOO. UBS Group cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$136.00 to C$107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$147.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$95.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.46.

Get BRP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRP

BRP Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$90.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.01 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.61 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 210.20%. Equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 9.787944 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.