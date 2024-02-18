BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $97.65

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$97.65 and traded as low as C$89.50. BRP shares last traded at C$89.79, with a volume of 64,891 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$95.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$136.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$168.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.46.

BRP Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.01 by C$0.05. BRP had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 210.20%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.61 billion. Research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 9.787944 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

