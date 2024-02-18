Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

BEP stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -74.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -421.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 73,897,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,179,243,000 after buying an additional 5,148,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,107,000 after buying an additional 117,246 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,842,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,385,000 after buying an additional 3,474,522 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,431,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,691,000 after buying an additional 173,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,905,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,489,000 after purchasing an additional 415,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Stories

