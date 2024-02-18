Brokerages Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target at $8.25

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPWH

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $4.00 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $149.64 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $340.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 115,830 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 338,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Free Report

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.