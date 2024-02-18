Brokerages Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Target Price at $226.50

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $243.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.25. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $133.81 and a 52-week high of $258.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

