Brokerages Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Target Price at $177.29

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,969,000 after buying an additional 58,087 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 4,006.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,199,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV opened at $165.27 on Tuesday. FirstService has a twelve month low of $131.75 and a twelve month high of $171.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.50 and a 200-day moving average of $154.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.18%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

