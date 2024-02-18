Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.94

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.94 and traded as low as $5.96. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 16,947 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

