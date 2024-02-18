Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Lowered to $102.00 at UBS Group

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $103.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.38.

Shares of BFAM opened at $110.87 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.30, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average of $90.48.

In related news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $82,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at $410,282.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,305 shares of company stock worth $871,105 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,640 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,825,000 after purchasing an additional 893,998 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,294,000 after purchasing an additional 785,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,050,000 after purchasing an additional 643,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,363,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

