Bramshill Investments LLC Invests $53,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $237.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $190.83 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

