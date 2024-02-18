Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stake Cut by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,047 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $40,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after purchasing an additional 847,797 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 65.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,131,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,816,000 after acquiring an additional 841,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,625,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.
BYD stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 693,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,416. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.61.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.
