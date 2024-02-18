Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $108.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,949,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $141.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.33 and a 200-day moving average of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

