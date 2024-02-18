Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $290,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.8% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,337,000 after purchasing an additional 492,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $6,524,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,823,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,134. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

