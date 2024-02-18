Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys 891 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.03. 8,152,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,738,028. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.99. The company has a market cap of $515.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $180.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,898 shares of company stock worth $7,518,819 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

