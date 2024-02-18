Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.75.

BXP stock opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.40. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 323.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,446,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,232,000 after buying an additional 62,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $890,848,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,765,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,767,000 after acquiring an additional 151,276 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,525,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,417,000 after acquiring an additional 164,726 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

