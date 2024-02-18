Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
TSE:BPF.UN opened at C$15.59 on Friday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$14.45 and a 1 year high of C$16.84. The stock has a market cap of C$331.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 25.63.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
