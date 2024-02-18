Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Booking by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 18,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,543,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,971,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $33.82 on Friday, hitting $3,716.84. The company had a trading volume of 209,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,755. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,546.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,230.61. The company has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,382.54 and a 52 week high of $3,844.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,582.54.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

