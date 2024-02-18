BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 3,126 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in CDW by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in CDW by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $241.37 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $247.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.70 and a 200-day moving average of $214.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

