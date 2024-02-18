BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $166.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

