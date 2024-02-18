BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $7.98 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.72.

HUM opened at $366.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.31. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.69 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

