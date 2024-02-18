BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $3.60 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.21.

MSCI Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $568.75 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $559.95 and a 200-day moving average of $533.90.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

