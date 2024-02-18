BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after buying an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,658,000 after buying an additional 833,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,497,000 after buying an additional 521,454 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,166,000 after buying an additional 484,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

