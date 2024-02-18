BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $14.36 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 43.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,254,000 after acquiring an additional 176,139 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Trimble by 72.8% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Trimble by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,560,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,067,000 after buying an additional 150,125 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,647,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 205.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRMB opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,264 shares of company stock valued at $465,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

