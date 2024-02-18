BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,491 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

WestRock Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

