BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71,505 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of ITT worth $16,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT during the second quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ITT by 63.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 81.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

ITT Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $123.72 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $127.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.319 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.39%.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

