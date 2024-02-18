BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 1,832 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $17,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BeiGene by 137.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 24.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Stock Up 1.5 %

BeiGene stock opened at $148.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $272.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGNE. Citigroup cut their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

