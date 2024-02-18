BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 152 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,339 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

SPLK stock opened at $155.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 369.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $155.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

