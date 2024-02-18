BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,511,000 after purchasing an additional 256,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,443,000 after purchasing an additional 382,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,556,000 after buying an additional 497,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 64.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after buying an additional 1,787,977 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

