BMO Capital Markets Boosts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$192.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$187.00 to C$192.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSY. National Bankshares upped their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price target on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins upped their price target on goeasy from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$186.33.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$177.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a current ratio of 27.82 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$159.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$134.66. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$87.00 and a 1 year high of C$180.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.38%.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

